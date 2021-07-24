Critical Survey: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) versus Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20% Southwestern Energy -53.26% 63.06% 7.55%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A Southwestern Energy $2.31 billion 1.43 -$3.11 billion $0.38 12.79

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southwestern Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwestern Energy 2 7 5 0 2.21

Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 217,296 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 571,922 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,990 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 2,437 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

