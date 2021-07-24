Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RAIN. began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 58,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,025,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,343,349 shares of company stock valued at $38,646,869 in the last ninety days.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

