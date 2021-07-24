Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

YARIY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

