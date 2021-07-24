Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$41.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$37.24 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$23.55 and a one year high of C$38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.