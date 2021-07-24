Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$125.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$105.36.

TSE LSPD opened at C$108.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$14.45 billion and a PE ratio of -72.45. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$33.01 and a 52 week high of C$109.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

