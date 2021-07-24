Marathon Gold’s (MOZ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.30.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$715.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.61.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,887,433.40.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.