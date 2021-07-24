Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Lifted by Truist Securiti

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TransDigm Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TDG. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $647.64 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $418.02 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $648.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

