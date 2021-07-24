National Bank Financial Increases Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$60.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.00.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at C$64.54 on Thursday. Open Text has a 12-month low of C$47.95 and a 12-month high of C$64.89. The company has a market cap of C$17.63 billion and a PE ratio of 91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$60.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Stephen Sadler bought 75,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,100,000.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

