Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Just Eat Takeaway.com’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Just Eat Takeaway.com’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GRUB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,038 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

