FY2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Boosted by Analyst

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.17. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRP. CSFB lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.40.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$61.02 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$66.14. The firm has a market cap of C$59.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$226,464.02. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

