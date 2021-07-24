Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

