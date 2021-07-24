Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anthem in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $25.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $25.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s FY2022 earnings at $29.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

Anthem stock opened at $382.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 12.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Anthem by 12.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

