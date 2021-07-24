Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post $418.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.98 million and the lowest is $397.70 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $389.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA opened at $60.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $78.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.