Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) a C$15.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.10.

PSK stock opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.09. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.88 and a one year high of C$15.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 78.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.66%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

