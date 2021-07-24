Zacks Investment Research Lowers Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Curis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $683.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 3,334.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 1,067,868 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

