EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $192.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGP. Truist Securities raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.00.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $177.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $120.07 and a 12 month high of $177.49.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

