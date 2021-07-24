Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ET. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.