Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

CZR opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after buying an additional 228,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

