Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$120.91. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$120.23, with a volume of 37,055 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$133.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$630.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.4117155 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

