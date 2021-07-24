Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.65 Million

Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce $122.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.03 million and the lowest is $122.06 million. Q2 posted sales of $97.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $496.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.97 million to $498.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $601.26 million, with estimates ranging from $578.05 million to $613.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27. Q2 has a 52 week low of $83.97 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

