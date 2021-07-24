BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 546.20 ($7.14). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 543.80 ($7.10), with a volume of 3,807,479 shares changing hands.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 531.05. The company has a market cap of £17.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

