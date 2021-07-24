Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $582,273,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Enbridge by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enbridge by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

