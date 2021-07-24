Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,454,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,041,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,900,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,450,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

