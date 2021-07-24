Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RANJY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. Randstad has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

