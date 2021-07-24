FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after acquiring an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after acquiring an additional 285,111 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

