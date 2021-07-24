FY2021 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.42. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $452.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.