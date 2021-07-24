Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Down 1.7%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBRIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

