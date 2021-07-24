Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $50.83 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

