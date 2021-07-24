Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Telecom Italia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

