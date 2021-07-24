First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

MYFW stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $214.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth $1,770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 179.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 63.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

