INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

NASDAQ INVO opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -1.13.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 639.14% and a negative return on equity of 974.33%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 52.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 325,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

