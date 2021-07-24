Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $548.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.60 million and the highest is $550.30 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $570.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.