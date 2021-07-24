$25.42 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report sales of $25.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CEVA posted sales of $23.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $116.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $135.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.05, a PEG ratio of 146.97 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.