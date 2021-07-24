Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€83.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.44 ($99.35).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €85.00 ($100.00) on Wednesday. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €82.90 ($97.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.71.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

