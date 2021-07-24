Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €42.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.96 ($49.37).

ETR:DWS opened at €39.74 ($46.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €38.76. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €41.48 ($48.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

