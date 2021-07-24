Baader Bank Reiterates €192.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BC8. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €170.60 ($200.71) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a one year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a one year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €156.89. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

