Analysts Offer Predictions for The Boston Beer Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Boston Beer in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

SAM stock opened at $701.00 on Thursday. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $693.21 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,009.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

