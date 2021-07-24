Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.