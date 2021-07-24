NorthWestern Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NorthWestern in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.45. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after buying an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,226,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.