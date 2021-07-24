Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $220.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

TXN opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 72.89%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

