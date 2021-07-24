Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WEX in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

WEX stock opened at $200.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.47. WEX has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,072,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,735,000 after buying an additional 68,817 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

