Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €143.50 by Warburg Research

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been given a €143.50 ($168.82) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

PFV has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €142.63 ($167.79).

ETR:PFV opened at €173.20 ($203.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €161.33. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a 1-year high of €192.80 ($226.82).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

