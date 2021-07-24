Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Increased by Analyst

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.53). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

