Reviewing Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Ozon N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Poshmark and Ozon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 11.99 $16.84 million $1.25 33.21 Ozon $1.44 billion 7.58 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -28.68

Poshmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Poshmark and Ozon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 3 6 0 2.67 Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Poshmark presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.13%. Ozon has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Ozon.

Summary

Poshmark beats Ozon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

