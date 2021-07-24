Reviewing U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

97.7% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Sharecare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.32 $35.19 million $2.99 36.37 Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Physical Therapy and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sharecare 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.85%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Sharecare.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50% Sharecare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Sharecare on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.