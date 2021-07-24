Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Raised to C$2,500.00 at National Bank Financial

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$2,500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,110.00.

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$2,068.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1,689.52. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$1,109.41 and a 1-year high of C$2,069.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.28 billion and a PE ratio of 128.44.

In other Shopify news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234 shares in the company, valued at C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

