Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$68.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. CSFB upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.47.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$54.94 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The company has a market cap of C$24.73 billion and a PE ratio of 34.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.26.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.89 million. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.