Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$68.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. CSFB upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.47.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$54.94 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The company has a market cap of C$24.73 billion and a PE ratio of 34.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.26.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.89 million. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.