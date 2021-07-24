Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Raised to C$55.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.30 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TCS stock opened at C$49.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$25.75 and a 52-week high of C$66.58. The stock has a market cap of C$715.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

