$50.69 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post sales of $50.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.15 million to $57.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $20.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $202.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.78 million to $227.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $282.68 million, with estimates ranging from $256.91 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

