Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

ELMS stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

